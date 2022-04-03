Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.75 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Get Rating) to post sales of $3.75 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Consolidated Edison’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $3.76 billion and the lowest is $3.73 billion. Consolidated Edison reported sales of $3.68 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 1.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Consolidated Edison will report full-year sales of $13.80 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $13.53 billion to $14.08 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $14.22 billion, with estimates ranging from $14.04 billion to $14.43 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Consolidated Edison.

Get Consolidated Edison alerts:

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.15. Consolidated Edison had a net margin of 9.84% and a return on equity of 7.63%. The company had revenue of $3.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.97 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.75 EPS.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on ED shares. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $88.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 28th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $77.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $65.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $79.42.

In other news, Director John Mcavoy sold 74,715 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.69, for a total value of $6,327,613.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 273 shares of company stock valued at $24,172. 0.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 20.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,413,132 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,874,649,000 after purchasing an additional 7,590,978 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Consolidated Edison during the 4th quarter valued at about $247,998,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 119.6% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,715,535 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $146,370,000 after purchasing an additional 934,183 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 72.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,196,661 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $157,544,000 after purchasing an additional 921,807 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management lifted its stake in Consolidated Edison by 661.0% during the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 661,971 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $56,009,000 after buying an additional 574,979 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Consolidated Edison stock traded up $1.43 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $96.11. The stock had a trading volume of 1,906,898 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,246,010. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $87.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $81.85. Consolidated Edison has a 12-month low of $71.17 and a 12-month high of $96.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market cap of $34.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 0.20.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th were paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. This is an increase from Consolidated Edison’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 15th. Consolidated Edison’s payout ratio is currently 82.08%.

About Consolidated Edison (Get Rating)

Consolidated Edison, Inc operates as a holding company, which through its subsidiaries engages in the business of regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery. It operates through the following segments: Consolidated Edison Company of New York(CECONY), Orange and Rockland Utilities(O&R), Con Edison Clean Energy Businesses and Con Edison Transmission.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Consolidated Edison (ED)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Consolidated Edison Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Consolidated Edison and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.