Conn’s, Inc. to Post Q1 2023 Earnings of $0.17 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (NASDAQ:CONN)

Conn’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:CONN – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their Q1 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Conn’s in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, March 29th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Joseph now forecasts that the specialty retailer will post earnings of $0.17 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.30. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Conn’s’ Q2 2023 earnings at $0.41 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.53 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $1.66 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.21 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.62 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.55 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.03 EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on CONN. TheStreet downgraded Conn’s from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. StockNews.com started coverage on Conn’s in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Conn’s from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday.

Conn’s stock opened at $15.06 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.12. The company has a market cap of $444.53 million, a P/E ratio of 3.59, a P/E/G ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 2.51. Conn’s has a 52-week low of $14.63 and a 52-week high of $31.48. The company has a quick ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Conn’s (NASDAQ:CONN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The specialty retailer reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.13). Conn’s had a return on equity of 20.87% and a net margin of 8.09%. The business had revenue of $402.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $412.44 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.91 EPS. Conn’s’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Stephens Group LLC acquired a new stake in Conn’s in the fourth quarter worth about $101,262,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Conn’s by 21.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,987,698 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $93,791,000 after acquiring an additional 710,742 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Conn’s by 0.3% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,139,352 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $48,844,000 after acquiring an additional 5,818 shares in the last quarter. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Conn’s by 53.1% in the fourth quarter. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC now owns 1,153,082 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $27,120,000 after purchasing an additional 399,850 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Conn’s by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 826,049 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $19,429,000 after purchasing an additional 38,279 shares during the last quarter. 90.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Brian Daly sold 6,125 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.67, for a total transaction of $151,103.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 4.65% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Conn's, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of durable consumer goods and related services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Retail and Credit. The company's stores offer furniture and mattress, including furniture and related accessories for the living room, dining room, and bedroom, as well as flat and other mattresses; and home appliances, such as refrigerators, freezers, washers, dryers, dishwashers, and ranges.

