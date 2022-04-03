Congress Asset Management Co. MA Sells 4,220 Shares of M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO)

Congress Asset Management Co. MA lowered its stake in M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 119,306 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 4,220 shares during the quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA owned about 0.41% of M/I Homes worth $7,418,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MHO. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in shares of M/I Homes by 81.9% in the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 833 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of M/I Homes in the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in M/I Homes by 289.8% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,224 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $187,000 after purchasing an additional 2,397 shares during the period. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. bought a new stake in M/I Homes during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Finally, Cim LLC raised its stake in M/I Homes by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Cim LLC now owns 4,276 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the period. 88.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MHO. StockNews.com began coverage on M/I Homes in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised M/I Homes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th.

NYSE MHO opened at $44.54 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 2.06. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 5.13 and a quick ratio of 0.90. M/I Homes, Inc. has a 1-year low of $43.67 and a 1-year high of $74.85.

M/I Homes (NYSE:MHO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The construction company reported $3.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.48 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $980.50 million. M/I Homes had a return on equity of 26.99% and a net margin of 10.60%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.95 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that M/I Homes, Inc. will post 15.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

M/I Homes, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a builder of single-family homes in Ohio, Indiana, Illinois, Minnesota, Michigan, Florida, Texas, North Carolina, and Tennessee. The company operates through Northern Homebuilding, Southern Homebuilding, and Financial Services segments. It designs, constructs, markets, and sells single-family homes and attached townhomes to first-time, millennial, move-up, empty-nester, and luxury buyers under the M/I Homes brand name.

