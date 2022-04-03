Congress Asset Management Co. MA Sells 24,435 Shares of Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST)

Congress Asset Management Co. MA lessened its holdings in shares of Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST – Get Rating) by 13.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 161,501 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,435 shares during the quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA owned approximately 0.10% of Envista worth $7,277,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Envista by 4.2% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,186,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,039,000 after acquiring an additional 170,643 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Envista by 27.4% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,980,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,423,000 after acquiring an additional 855,052 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in shares of Envista by 46.3% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,424,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,199,000 after buying an additional 1,083,286 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of Envista by 21,395.9% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,606,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,981,000 after buying an additional 2,594,469 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paradice Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Envista by 4.0% during the third quarter. Paradice Investment Management LLC now owns 2,479,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,676,000 after buying an additional 94,304 shares during the last quarter.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Envista from $47.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut Envista from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Envista from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.60.

In other news, SVP Mischa Reis sold 5,009 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.59, for a total value of $238,378.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CFO Howard H. Yu sold 3,598 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.81, for a total value of $172,020.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 155,488 shares of company stock worth $7,608,414 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NVST opened at $48.10 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.05, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.52. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.63. Envista Holdings Co. has a 52-week low of $37.60 and a 52-week high of $52.03.

Envista (NYSE:NVST – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $651.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $633.22 million. Envista had a return on equity of 8.96% and a net margin of 12.57%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.56 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Envista Holdings Co. will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Envista Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets dental products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Specialty Products & Technologies and Equipment & Consumables. The company's Specialty Products & Technologies segment provides dental implant systems, guided surgery systems, biomaterials, prefabricated and custom-built prosthetics, and dental eye loupes to oral surgeons, prosthodontists, and periodontists under the brands, including Nobel Biocare, Alpha Bio Tec, Implant Direct, Logon, Nobel Procera, and Orascoptic; and brackets and wires, clear aligners, digital orthodontic treatments, retainers, and other orthodontic laboratory products under the Damon, Ormco, Insignia, AOA, and Spark brands.

