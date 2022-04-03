Congress Asset Management Co. MA Lowers Stock Holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP)

Congress Asset Management Co. MA lowered its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP – Get Rating) (TSE:CP) by 2.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 122,237 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 2,809 shares during the quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA’s holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway were worth $8,794,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CP. Avion Wealth purchased a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 372.9% during the third quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 402 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway during the third quarter worth about $28,000. 79.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Canadian Pacific Railway stock opened at $78.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.43 and a quick ratio of 0.35. Canadian Pacific Railway Limited has a 1 year low of $64.37 and a 1 year high of $84.22. The company has a market capitalization of $72.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.90. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $75.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.56.

Canadian Pacific Railway ( NYSE:CP Get Rating ) (TSE:CP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The transportation company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.01). Canadian Pacific Railway had a return on equity of 17.05% and a net margin of 35.84%. The company had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.78 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Canadian Pacific Railway Limited will post 2.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 25th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 24th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%. Canadian Pacific Railway’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.80%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Susquehanna raised Canadian Pacific Railway from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $73.00 to $87.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. UBS Group raised Canadian Pacific Railway to a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on Canadian Pacific Railway from C$106.00 to C$105.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Raymond James lowered Canadian Pacific Railway from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Canadian Pacific Railway from $81.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $92.94.

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

