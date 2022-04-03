Congress Asset Management Co. MA Buys 667 Shares of The Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBBK)

Congress Asset Management Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of The Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBBK – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 193,035 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 667 shares during the quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA owned about 0.34% of Bancorp worth $4,886,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Bancorp by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 7,604 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $194,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Bancorp by 43.4% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,382 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in Bancorp by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 115,994 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,952,000 after acquiring an additional 626 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co raised its holdings in Bancorp by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 13,871 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $351,000 after acquiring an additional 904 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JCSD Capital LLC acquired a new position in Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 96.97% of the company’s stock.

TBBK has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods assumed coverage on Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Bancorp in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

TBBK stock opened at $28.47 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $28.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.10. The Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.50 and a fifty-two week high of $33.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.14 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBBK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.01. Bancorp had a return on equity of 17.63% and a net margin of 33.85%. The firm had revenue of $80.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.28 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.41 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that The Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Bancorp, Inc operates as the financial holding company for The Bancorp Bank that provides banking products and services in the United States. The company offers a range of deposit products and services, including checking, savings, money market, and commercial accounts; and prepaid and debit cards.

