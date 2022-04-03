Congress Asset Management Co. MA Buys 323 Shares of CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW)

Congress Asset Management Co. MA raised its stake in shares of CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,625 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA’s holdings in CDW were worth $2,585,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in CDW. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CDW in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,912,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in CDW by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 13,700 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,805,000 after purchasing an additional 1,179 shares during the last quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC boosted its stake in CDW by 46.0% during the 4th quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC now owns 30,577 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $6,262,000 after purchasing an additional 9,636 shares during the last quarter. Caxton Associates LP boosted its stake in CDW by 56.1% during the 3rd quarter. Caxton Associates LP now owns 7,572 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,378,000 after purchasing an additional 2,720 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. lifted its position in shares of CDW by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 4,903 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $892,000 after buying an additional 523 shares in the last quarter. 89.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have commented on CDW. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of CDW from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of CDW in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CDW in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of CDW from $210.00 to $235.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of CDW from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $201.00 to $214.00 in a report on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $212.86.

CDW opened at $177.80 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $178.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $186.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.57, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.09. CDW Co. has a one year low of $162.47 and a one year high of $208.71.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The information technology services provider reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by $0.21. CDW had a net margin of 4.75% and a return on equity of 115.79%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.79 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that CDW Co. will post 8.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 25th were given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. CDW’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.41%.

In related news, insider Albert Joseph Miralles, Jr. bought 1,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $181.96 per share, for a total transaction of $300,234.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CDW Corporation provides information technology (IT) solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products and services, as well as integrated IT solutions, including on-premise, hybrid, and cloud capabilities across data center and networking, digital workspace, and security.

