Conflux Network 24 Hour Volume Reaches $21.55 Million (CFX)

Conflux Network (CFX) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on April 3rd. During the last week, Conflux Network has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. One Conflux Network coin can currently be purchased for $0.32 or 0.00000658 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Conflux Network has a market cap of $280.11 million and $21.55 million worth of Conflux Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $47,131.52 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,566.62 or 0.07567373 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000313 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $129.09 or 0.00273890 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $380.63 or 0.00807595 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.18 or 0.00100101 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.00 or 0.00012732 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.58 or 0.00007606 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $218.71 or 0.00464049 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $181.67 or 0.00385448 BTC.

Conflux Network Coin Profile

CFX is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Octopus hashing algorithm. Conflux Network’s total supply is 872,195,965 coins. Conflux Network’s official Twitter account is @Conflux_Network . Conflux Network’s official message board is medium.com/@ConfluxNetwork . The official website for Conflux Network is confluxnetwork.org

According to CryptoCompare, “In 2018, the Conflux Foundation was formed and a regulatory compliant fundraise was completed to build an open infrastructure based on this breakthrough consensus mechanism. Soon after, Conflux established itself as the only state endorsed public, permissionless blockchain in China. This progressive research provides a solution to the ‘blockchain trilemma’ problem with a novel Tree-Graph consensus mechanism that optimizes security, scalability and decentralization. “

Buying and Selling Conflux Network

