Comstock Holding Companies (NASDAQ:CHCI) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Comstock Holding Companies (NASDAQ:CHCI – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Sunday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the construction company’s stock.

CHCI stock opened at $5.09 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $4.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.80. Comstock Holding Companies has a 52-week low of $4.10 and a 52-week high of $8.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 4.42 and a current ratio of 4.42.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of Comstock Holding Companies during the second quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Comstock Holding Companies by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 135,377 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $659,000 after purchasing an additional 3,168 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in Comstock Holding Companies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $164,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Comstock Holding Companies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $110,000. 8.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Comstock Holding Companies, Inc develops, operates, and manages properties in the greater Washington, DC metropolitan area. The company operates through two segments, Asset Management and Real Estate Services. The Asset Management segment provides management services to a range of real estate owners and businesses that include various commercial real estate uses, including apartments, hotels, office buildings, commercial garages, leased lands, retail stores, mixed-use developments, and urban transit-oriented developments.

