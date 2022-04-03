Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE:BVN) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE:BVN – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the mining company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. TheStreet upgraded Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. from a d rating to a c rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley upgraded Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $7.00 to $11.10 in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 28th.

Shares of NYSE:BVN opened at $10.32 on Thursday. Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. has a twelve month low of $6.11 and a twelve month high of $12.44. The company’s 50 day moving average is $9.67 and its 200 day moving average is $8.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market cap of $2.62 billion, a PE ratio of -9.92 and a beta of 0.67.

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. ( NYSE:BVN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The mining company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30. Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. had a negative net margin of 29.18% and a positive return on equity of 3.65%. The company had revenue of $253.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $226.38 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.23) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Compass Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Centiva Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Finally, Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP now owns 16,109 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 1,789 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.78% of the company’s stock.

About Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A.

CompaÃ±Ã­a de Minas Buenaventura SAA., a precious metals company, engages in the exploration, mining, concentration, smelting, and marketing of polymetallic ores and metals in Peru, the United States, Europe, and Asia. It explores for gold, silver, lead, zinc, and copper metals. The company operates four operating mining units, including Uchucchacua, Orcopampa, Julcani, and Tambomayo in Peru; and San Gabriel, a mining unit under development stage.

