Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH) Receives $71.17 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $71.17.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Commerce Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $78.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, January 24th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Commerce Bancshares in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised Commerce Bancshares from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $60.00 to $70.00 in a report on Monday, March 21st.

CBSH traded up $0.03 during trading on Thursday, reaching $71.62. The stock had a trading volume of 514,886 shares, compared to its average volume of 424,897. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.61 and a beta of 0.85. Commerce Bancshares has a 1-year low of $61.81 and a 1-year high of $77.32. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $70.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $70.48.

Commerce Bancshares ( NASDAQ:CBSH Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94. The firm had revenue of $355.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $353.61 million. Commerce Bancshares had a return on equity of 15.44% and a net margin of 37.68%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.06 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Commerce Bancshares will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th were paid a dividend of $0.265 per share. This is an increase from Commerce Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 7th. Commerce Bancshares’s payout ratio is 24.59%.

In other Commerce Bancshares news, SVP David L. Roller sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.35, for a total transaction of $68,350.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director David W. Kemper sold 9,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.46, for a total transaction of $650,370.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 52,476 shares of company stock worth $3,652,018. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CBSH. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Commerce Bancshares during the 3rd quarter valued at $476,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Commerce Bancshares during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,720,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 105.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 229,280 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,096,000 after acquiring an additional 117,695 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 16.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 931,308 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $69,439,000 after acquiring an additional 134,778 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Commerce Bancshares during the 3rd quarter valued at $103,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.95% of the company’s stock.

Commerce Bancshares Company Profile (Get Rating)

Commerce Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Commerce Bank that provides retail, mortgage banking, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Wealth.

