Comerica (NYSE:CMA) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Comerica (NYSE:CMA – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on CMA. Wedbush increased their target price on Comerica from $94.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Compass Point upgraded Comerica from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their target price for the stock from $105.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Robert W. Baird lowered Comerica from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and set a $78.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Comerica from $85.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Comerica from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $104.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Comerica has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $102.00.

NYSE:CMA opened at $90.04 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Comerica has a 12-month low of $63.07 and a 12-month high of $102.09. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $94.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $89.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.37.

Comerica ( NYSE:CMA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.05. Comerica had a return on equity of 15.47% and a net margin of 38.62%. The firm had revenue of $750.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $733.98 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.49 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Comerica will post 6.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. Comerica’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.73%.

In related news, EVP Christine M. Moore sold 2,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.90, for a total transaction of $258,225.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Wendy Bridges sold 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.78, for a total value of $103,158.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Comerica by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,617,507 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,097,721,000 after buying an additional 397,735 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp grew its position in shares of Comerica by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 2,766,744 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $240,707,000 after purchasing an additional 14,728 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Comerica by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,363,850 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $205,656,000 after purchasing an additional 12,805 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in shares of Comerica by 9.2% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,238,709 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $178,153,000 after purchasing an additional 188,047 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Comerica by 5.6% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,964,428 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $158,149,000 after purchasing an additional 104,022 shares in the last quarter. 79.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Comerica Company Profile

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. It operates through Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, and Finance segments. The Commercial Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services for small and middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

