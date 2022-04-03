Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) Short Interest Update

Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,350,000 shares, a decline of 16.4% from the February 28th total of 2,810,000 shares. Currently, 1.8% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,360,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.7 days.

In other Comerica news, EVP Wendy Bridges sold 1,100 shares of Comerica stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.78, for a total value of $103,158.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Christine M. Moore sold 2,750 shares of Comerica stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.90, for a total transaction of $258,225.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. American Trust acquired a new position in shares of Comerica in the 4th quarter worth approximately $297,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. acquired a new stake in Comerica during the 4th quarter worth approximately $821,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Comerica during the 4th quarter worth approximately $145,451,000. Ascent Group LLC acquired a new stake in Comerica during the 4th quarter worth approximately $400,000. Finally, JustInvest LLC lifted its holdings in Comerica by 40.4% during the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 6,223 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $541,000 after buying an additional 1,792 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.73% of the company’s stock.

CMA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Comerica from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $78.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Comerica from $86.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Comerica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $98.00 to $114.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Comerica from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $102.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Comerica in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $102.00.

Shares of CMA stock opened at $90.04 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $94.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $89.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. Comerica has a one year low of $63.07 and a one year high of $102.09. The firm has a market cap of $11.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.37.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.05. Comerica had a net margin of 38.62% and a return on equity of 15.47%. The firm had revenue of $750.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $733.98 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.49 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Comerica will post 6.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were issued a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.02%. Comerica’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.73%.

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. It operates through Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, and Finance segments. The Commercial Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services for small and middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

