Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL) Share Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $19.05

Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLL – Get Rating) shares crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $19.05 and traded as high as $20.68. Collegium Pharmaceutical shares last traded at $19.73, with a volume of 390,447 shares changing hands.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Collegium Pharmaceutical currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.60.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The business’s 50 day moving average is $19.09 and its 200-day moving average is $19.25. The firm has a market cap of $658.55 million, a P/E ratio of 11.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 0.99.

In related news, EVP Scott Dreyer sold 10,559 shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.61, for a total value of $228,179.99. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 5.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 17.6% during the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 106,334 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,099,000 after purchasing an additional 15,932 shares during the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Collegium Pharmaceutical during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. OneAscent Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Collegium Pharmaceutical during the third quarter valued at $220,000. Summit Global Investments bought a new stake in Collegium Pharmaceutical during the third quarter valued at $1,362,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical during the third quarter valued at $44,000.

Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes medicines for pain management. Its portfolio includes Xtampza ER, an abuse-deterrent, extended-release, oral formulation of oxycodone; Nucynta ER and Nucynta IR, which are extended-release and immediate-release formulations of tapentadol; and Xtampza ER for the management of pain severe enough to require daily, around-the-clock, long-term opioid treatment.

