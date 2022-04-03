Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL) Share Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $19.05

Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLL – Get Rating) shares crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $19.05 and traded as high as $20.68. Collegium Pharmaceutical shares last traded at $19.73, with a volume of 390,447 shares changing hands.
A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Collegium Pharmaceutical currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.60.
The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The business’s 50 day moving average is $19.09 and its 200-day moving average is $19.25. The firm has a market cap of $658.55 million, a P/E ratio of 11.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 0.99.
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 17.6% during the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 106,334 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,099,000 after purchasing an additional 15,932 shares during the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Collegium Pharmaceutical during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. OneAscent Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Collegium Pharmaceutical during the third quarter valued at $220,000. Summit Global Investments bought a new stake in Collegium Pharmaceutical during the third quarter valued at $1,362,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical during the third quarter valued at $44,000.
About Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL)
Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes medicines for pain management. Its portfolio includes Xtampza ER, an abuse-deterrent, extended-release, oral formulation of oxycodone; Nucynta ER and Nucynta IR, which are extended-release and immediate-release formulations of tapentadol; and Xtampza ER for the management of pain severe enough to require daily, around-the-clock, long-term opioid treatment.
