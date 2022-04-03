Coliseum Capital Management, L Purchases 650,000 Shares of Purple Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRPL) Stock

Purple Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRPL – Get Rating) Director Coliseum Capital Management, L acquired 650,000 shares of Purple Innovation stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.47 per share, with a total value of $4,205,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Coliseum Capital Management, L also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 7th, Coliseum Capital Management, L acquired 1,460,000 shares of Purple Innovation stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.98 per share, with a total value of $10,190,800.00.

On Thursday, March 3rd, Coliseum Capital Management, L acquired 1,797,545 shares of Purple Innovation stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $7.23 per share, with a total value of $12,996,250.35.

Shares of NASDAQ PRPL opened at $5.90 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $6.87 and a 200 day moving average of $12.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $395.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.67 and a beta of 1.65. Purple Innovation, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.05 and a 12-month high of $36.44.

Purple Innovation ( NASDAQ:PRPL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.09). Purple Innovation had a net margin of 0.56% and a negative return on equity of 8.41%. The firm had revenue of $186.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $178.99 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.07 EPS. Purple Innovation’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Purple Innovation, Inc. will post -0.12 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Purple Innovation by 3,900.0% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $531,000 after purchasing an additional 39,000 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Purple Innovation by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,606,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,865,000 after purchasing an additional 54,853 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Purple Innovation by 338.3% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 41,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $547,000 after purchasing an additional 31,796 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Purple Innovation by 21.2% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 674,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,948,000 after purchasing an additional 117,943 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new position in Purple Innovation during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,391,000.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Purple Innovation from $10.00 to $6.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Purple Innovation from $5.50 to $4.50 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of Purple Innovation from $9.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Purple Innovation from $10.00 to $5.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Roth Capital lowered shares of Purple Innovation from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.36.

About Purple Innovation (Get Rating)

Purple Innovation, Inc designs and manufactures mattresses, pillows, and cushions. The company also offers bases, foundations, sheets, mattress protectors, bed frames, seat cushions, weighted blankets, and duvets, as well as pet beds. It markets and sells its products through its e-commerce online channels retail brick-and-mortar wholesale partners, and third-party online retailers, as well as through Purple retail showrooms.

