Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $4.44 Billion

Brokerages expect that Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) will announce $4.44 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Colgate-Palmolive’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $4.53 billion and the lowest is $4.36 billion. Colgate-Palmolive posted sales of $4.34 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 2.3%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Colgate-Palmolive will report full-year sales of $17.92 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $17.70 billion to $18.13 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $18.61 billion, with estimates ranging from $18.32 billion to $18.96 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Colgate-Palmolive.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 308.71% and a net margin of 12.43%. The company had revenue of $4.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.42 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.77 EPS. Colgate-Palmolive’s revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on CL shares. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Colgate-Palmolive from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $77.00 to $83.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. TheStreet downgraded Colgate-Palmolive from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Barclays reduced their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $90.00 to $81.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com downgraded Colgate-Palmolive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.21.

In other news, insider Jennifer Daniels sold 40,580 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.93, for a total value of $3,365,299.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CTO Patricia Verduin sold 51,194 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.39, for a total transaction of $4,217,873.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 127,080 shares of company stock worth $10,443,094 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 9,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $829,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. Somerset Trust Co grew its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Somerset Trust Co now owns 25,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,196,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Co. MI ADV grew its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 1.5% in the third quarter. Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Co. MI ADV now owns 8,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $675,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. Finally, Mission Wealth Management LP grew its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 4,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.15% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CL traded up $0.59 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $76.42. 6,464,694 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,210,177. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.41. Colgate-Palmolive has a one year low of $72.20 and a one year high of $85.61. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $78.46.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 21st will be issued a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 20th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.46%. This is a positive change from Colgate-Palmolive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Colgate-Palmolive’s payout ratio is currently 70.31%.

Colgate-Palmolive announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, March 10th that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 8.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Colgate-Palmolive Company Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

