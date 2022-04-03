Colfax (NYSE:CFX) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Colfax (NYSE:CFX – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

CFX has been the subject of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Colfax from $45.00 to $41.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Colfax from $55.00 to $54.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 10th. TheStreet cut shares of Colfax from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Colfax from $66.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn lowered shares of Colfax from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $49.00.

Get Colfax alerts:

NYSE CFX opened at $40.59 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Colfax has a 1 year low of $35.66 and a 1 year high of $54.67. The company has a market capitalization of $6.55 billion, a PE ratio of 57.17, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a fifty day moving average of $40.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.79.

Shares of Colfax are going to reverse split on the morning of Tuesday, April 5th. The 1-3 reverse split was announced on Tuesday, April 5th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the market closes on Tuesday, April 5th.

Colfax (NYSE:CFX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.02. Colfax had a net margin of 2.92% and a return on equity of 7.28%. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.51 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Colfax will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Colfax news, CEO Brady Shirley sold 3,624 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.88, for a total transaction of $140,901.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Matthew L. Trerotola sold 6,465 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.83, for a total transaction of $270,430.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 200,919 shares of company stock worth $8,192,906. 8.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CFX. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Colfax by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,734 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Colfax by 385.5% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 335 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Colfax by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 8,530 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $392,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Colfax by 57.6% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 843 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares during the period. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of Colfax by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 5,160 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $237,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares during the period. 95.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Colfax Company Profile (Get Rating)

Colfax Corp. operates as a diversified technology company. The firm provides orthopedic care and fabrication technology products and services to customers. It operates through the following segments: Medical Technology and Fabrication Technology. The Medical Technology segment develops, manufactures and distributes medical devices used for rehabilitation, pain management and physical therapy.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Colfax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colfax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.