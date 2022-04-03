Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc. (RQI) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.08 on June 30th

Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RQI – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, April 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of 0.08 per share by the real estate investment trust on Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.70%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th.

RQI stock opened at $16.84 on Friday. Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund has a one year low of $13.94 and a one year high of $18.45. The company has a fifty day moving average of $15.93 and a 200-day moving average of $16.33.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,151,539 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $65,221,000 after acquiring an additional 279,379 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund by 174.3% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 122,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,818,000 after buying an additional 77,530 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,012,532 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $18,449,000 after buying an additional 26,315 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $419,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $251,000.

Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc operates as a closed-end investment fund/investment trust. The firm intends to receive current income through investment in real estate securities and also capital appreciation. It also manages investment strategies such as hedged real estate securities portfolios and private real estate multimanager strategies for investors.

