Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on CTSH. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and upped their target price for the stock from $91.00 to $95.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $81.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Monday, January 24th. Citigroup lowered shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a buy rating to a neutral rating and increased their price target for the stock from $93.00 to $95.00 in a report on Friday, January 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a report on Sunday, January 9th. They issued a buy rating and a $104.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $92.13.

Shares of CTSH stock traded up $0.34 during trading on Thursday, reaching $90.01. 2,014,800 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,161,490. The company has a market capitalization of $47.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.22, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $88.09 and its 200 day moving average is $83.59. Cognizant Technology Solutions has a 1 year low of $66.19 and a 1 year high of $93.47.

Cognizant Technology Solutions ( NASDAQ:CTSH Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The information technology service provider reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $4.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.78 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 11.55% and a return on equity of 19.00%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.67 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Cognizant Technology Solutions will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. This is a positive change from Cognizant Technology Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.67%.

In other Cognizant Technology Solutions news, Director Maureen Breakiron-Evans sold 6,371 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.76, for a total transaction of $559,118.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Leo S. Jr. Mackay sold 4,778 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.52, for a total transaction of $422,948.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,149 shares of company stock valued at $1,434,568 in the last three months. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. TownSquare Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 42,390 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $3,146,000 after purchasing an additional 3,688 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 20.3% in the 3rd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 70,441 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $5,228,000 after purchasing an additional 11,890 shares during the period. Triodos Investment Management BV lifted its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Triodos Investment Management BV now owns 331,340 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $24,589,000 after purchasing an additional 16,000 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 17.8% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 15,647 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $1,160,000 after purchasing an additional 2,359 shares during the period. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. lifted its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 86,746 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $7,695,000 after purchasing an additional 1,909 shares during the period. 90.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology.

