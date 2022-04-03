Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) Receives $92.13 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the seventeen research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $92.13.
A number of research analysts recently issued reports on CTSH shares. UBS Group upgraded Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $58.50 to $89.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research report on Sunday, January 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $104.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley cut Cognizant Technology Solutions from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $91.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Cowen increased their price target on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $93.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd.
In other news, Director Maureen Breakiron-Evans sold 6,371 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.76, for a total transaction of $559,118.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Rajesh Nambiar sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.50, for a total value of $452,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 16,149 shares of company stock worth $1,434,568. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Cognizant Technology Solutions stock traded up $0.34 on Tuesday, reaching $90.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,014,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,161,490. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 2.08. Cognizant Technology Solutions has a twelve month low of $66.19 and a twelve month high of $93.47. The company has a market cap of $47.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.22, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $88.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $83.59.
Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The information technology service provider reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $4.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.78 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 19.00% and a net margin of 11.55%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.67 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Cognizant Technology Solutions will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current year.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%. This is a positive change from Cognizant Technology Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.67%.
Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology.
