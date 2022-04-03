Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX) Shares Bought by Van ECK Associates Corp

Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX – Get Rating) by 14.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,967 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,463 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Cognex were worth $1,475,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in shares of Cognex by 112.5% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 6,529,376 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $524,178,000 after purchasing an additional 3,457,345 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Cognex by 177.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 949,170 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $76,144,000 after purchasing an additional 607,083 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in shares of Cognex by 47.0% during the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,425,029 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $114,315,000 after purchasing an additional 455,508 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Cognex by 27.8% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,763,196 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $141,444,000 after acquiring an additional 383,447 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in Cognex by 73.2% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 745,725 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $59,822,000 after acquiring an additional 315,179 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.78% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on CGNX. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Cognex from $100.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, January 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Cognex from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. TheStreet cut shares of Cognex from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on shares of Cognex from $85.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Cognex from $83.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Cognex presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.20.

NASDAQ CGNX opened at $78.06 on Friday. Cognex Co. has a 52 week low of $61.51 and a 52 week high of $92.17. The stock has a market cap of $13.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.04 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $67.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $75.57.

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.12. Cognex had a net margin of 26.99% and a return on equity of 19.22%. The firm had revenue of $244.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $224.48 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Cognex Co. will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th were paid a $0.065 dividend. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 3rd. Cognex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.67%.

Cognex Corporation provides machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information in order to automate manufacturing and distribution tasks worldwide. Its machine vision products are used to automate the manufacturing and tracking of discrete items, including mobile phones, aspirin bottles, and automobile tires by locating, identifying, inspecting, and measuring them during the manufacturing or distribution process.

