Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) PT Raised to $68.00

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $65.00 to $68.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

KO has been the topic of several other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $58.00 target price on Coca-Cola in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Coca-Cola from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Coca-Cola from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. UBS Group raised their price target on Coca-Cola from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Coca-Cola from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, February 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Coca-Cola currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $65.25.

Get Coca-Cola alerts:

NYSE:KO opened at $62.87 on Wednesday. Coca-Cola has a twelve month low of $52.28 and a twelve month high of $63.02. The company has a market cap of $272.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.66. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53.

Coca-Cola ( NYSE:KO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $9.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.93 billion. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 42.21% and a net margin of 25.28%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.47 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Coca-Cola will post 2.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.80%. This is a boost from Coca-Cola’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is presently 77.88%.

In other Coca-Cola news, insider Henrique Braun sold 23,118 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $1,387,080.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Alfredo Rivera sold 17,709 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.60, for a total value of $1,108,583.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 476,446 shares of company stock valued at $29,168,888 over the last quarter. 0.98% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of KO. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel lifted its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 85.6% in the 4th quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel now owns 9,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $588,000 after purchasing an additional 4,582 shares during the last quarter. First International Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of Coca-Cola in the 4th quarter valued at $506,000. Montz Harcus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coca-Cola in the 4th quarter valued at $416,000. City State Bank acquired a new position in shares of Coca-Cola in the 4th quarter valued at $1,142,000. Finally, Humankind Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 14.8% in the 4th quarter. Humankind Investments LLC now owns 4,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 574 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.82% of the company’s stock.

About Coca-Cola (Get Rating)

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; flavored and enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plantÂ-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.