Co-Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CODX) Issues Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Co-Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CODX – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.170-$0.200 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.110. The company issued revenue guidance of $21 million-$22 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $21.28 million.
Several research analysts recently commented on CODX shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Co-Diagnostics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday. Sidoti started coverage on shares of Co-Diagnostics in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. They set a buy rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Co-Diagnostics in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $12.00.
CODX opened at $6.18 on Friday. Co-Diagnostics has a fifty-two week low of $5.00 and a fifty-two week high of $11.82. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $6.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.98. The company has a market capitalization of $209.90 million, a P/E ratio of 5.07 and a beta of -2.60.
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CODX. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Co-Diagnostics by 302.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 128,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,060,000 after purchasing an additional 96,511 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Co-Diagnostics by 59.4% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 111,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,089,000 after purchasing an additional 41,707 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Co-Diagnostics by 15.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 170,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,660,000 after purchasing an additional 22,896 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Co-Diagnostics in the 4th quarter valued at $180,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Co-Diagnostics by 59.6% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 294,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,630,000 after purchasing an additional 110,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 27.56% of the company’s stock.
Co-Diagnostics Company Profile (Get Rating)
Co-Diagnostics, Inc engages in the development and innovation of molecular tools for detection of infectious diseases, liquid biopsy for cancer screening, and agricultural applications. Its diagnostics systems enable very rapid, low-cost, molecular testing for organisms and genetic diseases by automating historically complex procedures in both the development and administration of tests.
