Co-Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CODX) Issues Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Co-Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CODX – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.170-$0.200 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.110. The company issued revenue guidance of $21 million-$22 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $21.28 million.

Several research analysts recently commented on CODX shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Co-Diagnostics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday. Sidoti started coverage on shares of Co-Diagnostics in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. They set a buy rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Co-Diagnostics in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $12.00.

Get Co-Diagnostics alerts:

CODX opened at $6.18 on Friday. Co-Diagnostics has a fifty-two week low of $5.00 and a fifty-two week high of $11.82. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $6.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.98. The company has a market capitalization of $209.90 million, a P/E ratio of 5.07 and a beta of -2.60.

Co-Diagnostics ( NASDAQ:CODX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 24th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.13. Co-Diagnostics had a net margin of 37.45% and a return on equity of 36.83%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.43 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Co-Diagnostics will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CODX. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Co-Diagnostics by 302.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 128,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,060,000 after purchasing an additional 96,511 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Co-Diagnostics by 59.4% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 111,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,089,000 after purchasing an additional 41,707 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Co-Diagnostics by 15.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 170,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,660,000 after purchasing an additional 22,896 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Co-Diagnostics in the 4th quarter valued at $180,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Co-Diagnostics by 59.6% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 294,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,630,000 after purchasing an additional 110,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 27.56% of the company’s stock.

Co-Diagnostics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Co-Diagnostics, Inc engages in the development and innovation of molecular tools for detection of infectious diseases, liquid biopsy for cancer screening, and agricultural applications. Its diagnostics systems enable very rapid, low-cost, molecular testing for organisms and genetic diseases by automating historically complex procedures in both the development and administration of tests.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Co-Diagnostics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Co-Diagnostics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.