CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the seventeen research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $252.77.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CME. Citigroup increased their price objective on CME Group from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. UBS Group increased their price target on CME Group from $267.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Raymond James increased their price target on CME Group from $240.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Atlantic Securities cut CME Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $250.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on CME Group from $258.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd.

Get CME Group alerts:

In related news, insider Sunil Cutinho sold 4,900 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.96, for a total transaction of $1,166,004.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Kevin Kometer sold 13,500 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.04, for a total value of $3,294,540.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 32,650 shares of company stock valued at $7,814,564. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cornerstone Advisory LLC bought a new position in CME Group during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in CME Group during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. St. James Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in CME Group during the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in CME Group during the 4th quarter worth $45,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in CME Group by 51.8% during the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 208 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CME traded up $1.96 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $239.82. 1,906,084 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,818,580. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a market cap of $86.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.81, a P/E/G ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 0.44. CME Group has a one year low of $185.79 and a one year high of $256.94. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $238.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $224.70.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.02. CME Group had a return on equity of 8.93% and a net margin of 56.22%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.39 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that CME Group will post 7.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were given a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%. This is a boost from CME Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 9th. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.72%.

CME Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

CME Group, Inc operates a derivatives marketplace, which offers a range of futures and options products for risk management. Its exchanges offer a range of global benchmark products across all major asset classes based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange (FX), energy, agricultural commodities and metals.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for CME Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CME Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.