Clearway Energy (NYSE:CWEN) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Clearway Energy (NYSE:CWEN – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on CWEN. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Clearway Energy from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Clearway Energy from a hold rating to a strong sell rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $35.67.

NYSE:CWEN opened at $36.46 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $34.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.43. Clearway Energy has a twelve month low of $24.93 and a twelve month high of $39.75. The company has a market cap of $7.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.57.

Clearway Energy ( NYSE:CWEN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.24). Clearway Energy had a return on equity of 2.75% and a net margin of 3.97%. The firm had revenue of $318.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $291.00 million. On average, analysts expect that Clearway Energy will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st were issued a $0.347 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 28th. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.81%. This is a boost from Clearway Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. Clearway Energy’s payout ratio is 315.91%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its holdings in Clearway Energy by 198.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 1,822,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,154,000 after acquiring an additional 1,211,498 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Clearway Energy by 20.8% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 788,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,420,000 after acquiring an additional 136,015 shares in the last quarter. Arosa Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Clearway Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $3,027,000. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new position in shares of Clearway Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,859,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Clearway Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,781,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.93% of the company’s stock.

Clearway Energy, Inc engages in the ownership of contracted renewable and conventional generation facilities and thermal infrastructure assets. It operates through the following segments: Conventional Generation, Thermal, Renewable, and Corporate. The Renewable segment include solar and wind business.

