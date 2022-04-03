Clean Energy Fuels (NASDAQ:CLNE) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Clean Energy Fuels (NASDAQ:CLNE – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday. The firm issued a sell rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Clean Energy Fuels to a buy rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Tudor Pickering upgraded shares of Clean Energy Fuels from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on shares of Clean Energy Fuels from $20.00 to $27.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Clean Energy Fuels from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Clean Energy Fuels from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $6.75 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Clean Energy Fuels currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $14.35.

Clean Energy Fuels stock opened at $7.95 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.26, a quick ratio of 3.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Clean Energy Fuels has a 12 month low of $4.70 and a 12 month high of $14.77. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.35. The company has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.67 and a beta of 1.80.

Clean Energy Fuels ( NASDAQ:CLNE Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03. Clean Energy Fuels had a negative net margin of 36.44% and a negative return on equity of 0.26%. The company had revenue of $91.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $91.16 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Clean Energy Fuels will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mason & Associates Inc bought a new stake in shares of Clean Energy Fuels in the 4th quarter worth about $79,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Clean Energy Fuels by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,149,739 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $86,737,000 after purchasing an additional 370,209 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Clean Energy Fuels by 75.3% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 350,389 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,149,000 after purchasing an additional 150,495 shares during the last quarter. Yaupon Capital Management LP bought a new position in Clean Energy Fuels during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,608,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in Clean Energy Fuels by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 572,991 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,513,000 after purchasing an additional 6,838 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.86% of the company’s stock.

Clean Energy Fuels Company Profile (Get Rating)

Clean Energy Fuels Corp. provides natural gas as an alternative fuel for vehicle fleets and related fueling solutions, primarily in the United States and Canada. It supplies renewable natural gas (RNG), compressed natural gas (CNG), and liquefied natural gas (LNG) for medium and heavy-duty vehicles; and offers operation and maintenance services for public and private vehicle fleet customer stations.

