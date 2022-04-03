Clarivate Plc (NYSE:CLVT) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Clarivate Plc (NYSE:CLVT – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $23.50.

CLVT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Clarivate from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Clarivate in a research note on Monday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. Barclays downgraded Clarivate from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. TheStreet downgraded Clarivate from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Clarivate from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th.

Get Clarivate alerts:

Shares of CLVT traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $17.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,471,745 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,671,291. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -45.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.83. Clarivate has a 1-year low of $11.71 and a 1-year high of $34.79.

Clarivate ( NYSE:CLVT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.19. The business had revenue of $560.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $559.48 million. Clarivate had a positive return on equity of 4.62% and a negative net margin of 10.35%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.21 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Clarivate will post 0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Clarivate news, insider James Gordon Samson sold 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.13, for a total transaction of $226,080.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 21.95% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CLVT. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in Clarivate in the second quarter valued at $40,583,000. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in Clarivate in the second quarter valued at $1,069,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC acquired a new position in Clarivate in the second quarter valued at $1,086,000. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd acquired a new position in Clarivate in the third quarter valued at $611,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new position in Clarivate in the third quarter valued at $268,000. 83.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Clarivate (Get Rating)

Clarivate Plc, an information services and analytics company, provides structured information and analytics for discovery, protection, and commercialization of scientific research, innovations, and brands. It offers Web of Science products and services, such as Web of Science, InCites, Journal Citation Reports, EndNote, ScholarOne, Converis, Publons, and Kopernio to organizations that plan, fund, implement, and utilize research; and Life Sciences products, including Cortellis and Newport Integrity for pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies to support research, market intelligence, and competitive monitoring in connection with the development and commercialization of new drugs.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Clarivate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clarivate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.