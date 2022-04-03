Citizens & Northern (NASDAQ:CZNC) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Citizens & Northern (NASDAQ:CZNC – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $28.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Citizens & Northern Corporation is a one-bank holding company whose principal subsidiary is Citizens & Northern Bank. The Corporation’s principal office is located in Wellsboro, Pennsylvania. The Corporation’s other wholly-owned subsidiaries are Citizens & Northern Investment Corporation and Bucktail Life Insurance Company. Citizens & Northern Investment Corporation was formed in 1999 to engage in investment activities. Bucktail provides credit life and accident and health insurance on behalf of the Bank. “

NASDAQ:CZNC opened at $24.57 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $24.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.55. Citizens & Northern has a 12 month low of $23.00 and a 12 month high of $27.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market cap of $388.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 0.43.

Citizens & Northern ( NASDAQ:CZNC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter. Citizens & Northern had a net margin of 27.63% and a return on equity of 10.13%. The firm had revenue of $26.13 million during the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that Citizens & Northern will post 1.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 11th. Investors of record on Monday, January 31st were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 28th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.56%. Citizens & Northern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.33%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Citizens & Northern by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 404,090 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,555,000 after acquiring an additional 2,385 shares during the period. Citizens & Northern Corp lifted its position in Citizens & Northern by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Citizens & Northern Corp now owns 275,504 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,959,000 after acquiring an additional 1,180 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Citizens & Northern by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 260,330 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,575,000 after acquiring an additional 3,950 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Citizens & Northern by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 127,157 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,212,000 after acquiring an additional 5,518 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Citizens & Northern by 13.5% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 119,041 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,109,000 after acquiring an additional 14,200 shares during the period. 27.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Citizens & Northern Company Profile

Citizens & Northern Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Citizens & Northern Bank that provides a range of banking and mortgage services to individual and corporate customers. The company offers lending products include commercial, mortgage, and consumer loans, as well as specialized instruments, such as commercial letters-of-credit; and deposit products, including various types of checking accounts, passbook and statement savings accounts, money market accounts, interest checking accounts, individual retirement accounts, and certificates of deposits.

