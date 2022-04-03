Citigroup Cuts RH (NYSE:RH) Price Target to $535.00

RH (NYSE:RH – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Citigroup from $668.00 to $535.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.
RH has been the topic of several other research reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on RH in a research note on Thursday. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Barclays decreased their price target on RH from $723.00 to $528.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group decreased their price target on RH from $550.00 to $470.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on RH from $750.00 to $500.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price target on RH from $700.00 to $650.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $598.76.
Shares of RH traded down $5.55 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $320.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,676,970 shares, compared to its average volume of 746,989. RH has a 1-year low of $317.89 and a 1-year high of $744.56. The stock has a market cap of $6.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.93, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 2.36. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $378.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $520.13. The company has a current ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.73.
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in RH by 48.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 87,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,688,000 after purchasing an additional 28,841 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in RH by 279.8% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $839,000 after purchasing an additional 926 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in RH by 44.2% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 75 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in RH by 62.5% in the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,007,000 after purchasing an additional 1,157 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Symmetry Partners LLC purchased a new position in RH in the third quarter valued at approximately $222,000. 95.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About RH
RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, dÃ©cor, outdoor and garden, and child and teen furnishings. The company provides its products through its retail galleries; and Source Books, a series of catalogs, as well as online through rh.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, and rhmodern.com, as well as waterworks.com.
