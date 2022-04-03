Citigroup Cuts RH (NYSE:RH) Price Target to $535.00

RH (NYSE:RH – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Citigroup from $668.00 to $535.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

RH has been the topic of several other research reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on RH in a research note on Thursday. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Barclays decreased their price target on RH from $723.00 to $528.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group decreased their price target on RH from $550.00 to $470.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on RH from $750.00 to $500.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price target on RH from $700.00 to $650.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $598.76.

Shares of RH traded down $5.55 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $320.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,676,970 shares, compared to its average volume of 746,989. RH has a 1-year low of $317.89 and a 1-year high of $744.56. The stock has a market cap of $6.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.93, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 2.36. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $378.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $520.13. The company has a current ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.73.

RH ( NYSE:RH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported $5.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.59 by $0.07. RH had a return on equity of 104.49% and a net margin of 18.31%. The company had revenue of $902.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $931.50 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $5.07 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that RH will post 26.05 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in RH by 48.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 87,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,688,000 after purchasing an additional 28,841 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in RH by 279.8% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $839,000 after purchasing an additional 926 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in RH by 44.2% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 75 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in RH by 62.5% in the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,007,000 after purchasing an additional 1,157 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Symmetry Partners LLC purchased a new position in RH in the third quarter valued at approximately $222,000. 95.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, dÃ©cor, outdoor and garden, and child and teen furnishings. The company provides its products through its retail galleries; and Source Books, a series of catalogs, as well as online through rh.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, and rhmodern.com, as well as waterworks.com.

