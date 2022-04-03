Cinedigm (NASDAQ:CIDM) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cinedigm (NASDAQ:CIDMGet Rating) in a report released on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Shares of CIDM stock opened at $0.79 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $137.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.28 and a beta of 1.64. Cinedigm has a one year low of $0.64 and a one year high of $2.95. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.45.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gotham Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cinedigm during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Cinedigm by 60.6% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 20,976 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 7,918 shares during the last quarter. Bayesian Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Cinedigm in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Cinedigm by 144.0% in the 3rd quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 24,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 14,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Cinedigm in the 3rd quarter valued at $83,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.64% of the company’s stock.

About Cinedigm (Get Rating)

Cinedigm Corp. is an independent streaming entertainment company, which engages in the marketing and distribution of movie, television, and other short form content managing a library of distribution rights. It operates through the Cinema Equipment Business, and Content and Entertainment Business (CEG) segments.

