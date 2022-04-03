Cinedigm (NASDAQ:CIDM) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cinedigm (NASDAQ:CIDM – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Shares of CIDM stock opened at $0.79 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $137.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.28 and a beta of 1.64. Cinedigm has a one year low of $0.64 and a one year high of $2.95. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.45.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gotham Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cinedigm during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Cinedigm by 60.6% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 20,976 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 7,918 shares during the last quarter. Bayesian Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Cinedigm in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Cinedigm by 144.0% in the 3rd quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 24,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 14,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Cinedigm in the 3rd quarter valued at $83,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.64% of the company’s stock.

Cinedigm Corp. is an independent streaming entertainment company, which engages in the marketing and distribution of movie, television, and other short form content managing a library of distribution rights. It operates through the Cinema Equipment Business, and Content and Entertainment Business (CEG) segments.

