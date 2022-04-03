Cimpress (NASDAQ:CMPR) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cimpress (NASDAQ:CMPR – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the business services provider’s stock.

CMPR has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Cimpress from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $77.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Cimpress from $138.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th.

NASDAQ:CMPR opened at $64.84 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $64.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $75.06. The firm has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -39.54, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.48. Cimpress has a 52-week low of $58.62 and a 52-week high of $122.30.

Cimpress ( NASDAQ:CMPR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The business services provider reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.50. The firm had revenue of $849.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $852.36 million. Cimpress had a negative return on equity of 1.47% and a negative net margin of 1.54%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Cimpress will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Cimpress by 36.7% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 492 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Cimpress by 14.4% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,720 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $149,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the period. Greenline Partners LLC boosted its position in Cimpress by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Greenline Partners LLC now owns 15,258 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,093,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Cimpress by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 83,053 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,947,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the period. Finally, M&T Bank Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Cimpress by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 5,339 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $382,000 after buying an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.88% of the company’s stock.

Cimpress plc provides various mass customization services in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Vistaprint, PrintBrothers, The Print Group, National Pen, and All Other Businesses. It offers printed and digital marketing products; internet-based canvas-print wall dÃ©cor, business signage, and other printed products; web-to print products, including multi-page brochures, folders, flyers, business cards, signs, leaflets, booklets, posters, letterheads, and banners, as well as customized beverage cans; and printed materials, such as signage, print, advertising materials, corporate-wear, and promotional gifts.

