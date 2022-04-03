Cigna (NYSE:CI) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cigna (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm issued a strong-buy rating on the health services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on CI. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Cigna in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. They set a neutral rating and a $233.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink increased their price target on Cigna from $224.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Cigna from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their price target for the company from $271.00 to $236.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Cigna from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and increased their price target for the company from $236.00 to $278.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Cigna from $238.00 to $235.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cigna has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $257.26.

Shares of CI stock opened at $246.25 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $233.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $222.02. Cigna has a one year low of $191.74 and a one year high of $272.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.40 billion, a PE ratio of 15.64, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

Cigna ( NYSE:CI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The health services provider reported $4.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.68 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $45.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.98 billion. Cigna had a return on equity of 14.59% and a net margin of 3.08%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.51 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Cigna will post 22.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 9th were issued a dividend of $1.12 per share. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.82%. This is a boost from Cigna’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 8th. Cigna’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.46%.

In related news, CEO David Cordani sold 10,069 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.70, for a total transaction of $2,302,780.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Everett Neville sold 4,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.49, for a total value of $1,101,552.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 15,601 shares of company stock worth $3,576,695. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CI. Missouri Trust & Investment Co bought a new stake in shares of Cigna during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Cigna by 144.4% during the fourth quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 132 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its position in shares of Cigna by 375.0% during the fourth quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 133 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cigna during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cigna during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.39% of the company’s stock.

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy, benefits management, care delivery and management, and intelligence solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

