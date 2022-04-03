Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) Shares Bought by State of Michigan Retirement System

State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its holdings in Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 39,263 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Ciena were worth $3,022,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CIEN. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Ciena by 483.3% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 560 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in Ciena by 21.2% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,159 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Vestor Capital LLC bought a new stake in Ciena in the 3rd quarter valued at about $72,000. Bbva USA lifted its position in Ciena by 150.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bbva USA now owns 1,490 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 895 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in Ciena in the 4th quarter valued at about $86,000. Institutional investors own 86.20% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Andrew C. Petrik sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.81, for a total transaction of $71,810.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Stephen B. Alexander sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.63, for a total transaction of $141,260.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 23,363 shares of company stock worth $1,445,777. 0.94% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CIEN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Ciena from $51.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Ciena from $66.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on shares of Ciena in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Ciena from $67.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ciena in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.53.

Ciena stock opened at $61.04 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.77. The company has a market cap of $9.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 4.16 and a quick ratio of 3.56. Ciena Co. has a fifty-two week low of $49.51 and a fifty-two week high of $78.28.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 7th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $844.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $845.14 million. Ciena had a net margin of 13.23% and a return on equity of 13.17%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.42 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Ciena Co. will post 2.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ciena Corp. engages in the provision of network and communication infrastructure. It operates through the following segments: Networking Platforms, Platform Software and Services, Blue Planet Automation Software and Services, and Global Services. The Networking Platforms segment consists of Converged Packet Optical and Packet Networking portfolios.

