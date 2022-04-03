Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on CHDN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Churchill Downs from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Churchill Downs from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $271.25.

Shares of NASDAQ CHDN opened at $222.87 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.39, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27. The company has a market cap of $8.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.10 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $220.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $229.13. Churchill Downs has a 52-week low of $175.01 and a 52-week high of $262.20.

Churchill Downs ( NASDAQ:CHDN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $364.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $362.48 million. Churchill Downs had a net margin of 15.60% and a return on equity of 92.04%. Churchill Downs’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.19 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Churchill Downs will post 9.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its stake in shares of Churchill Downs by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 92,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,278,000 after purchasing an additional 2,989 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Churchill Downs by 33.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 293,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,438,000 after purchasing an additional 74,047 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Churchill Downs during the 3rd quarter worth about $4,496,000. Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of Churchill Downs by 61.6% during the 3rd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 3,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $873,000 after purchasing an additional 1,386 shares during the period. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Churchill Downs by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 8,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,144,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. 72.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Churchill Downs, Inc operates as a provider of pari-mutuel horse racing, online account wagering on horse racing and casino gaming. It operates through the following business segments: Racing, Casino, Online Wagering, Corporate, and Other Investments. The Racing segment includes Churchill Downs Racetrack, Arlington Park Racecourse, Calder Race Course, and Fair Grounds Race Course.

