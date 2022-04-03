Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.
A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on CHDN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Churchill Downs from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Churchill Downs from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $271.25.
Shares of NASDAQ CHDN opened at $222.87 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.39, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27. The company has a market cap of $8.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.10 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $220.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $229.13. Churchill Downs has a 52-week low of $175.01 and a 52-week high of $262.20.
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its stake in shares of Churchill Downs by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 92,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,278,000 after purchasing an additional 2,989 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Churchill Downs by 33.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 293,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,438,000 after purchasing an additional 74,047 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Churchill Downs during the 3rd quarter worth about $4,496,000. Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of Churchill Downs by 61.6% during the 3rd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 3,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $873,000 after purchasing an additional 1,386 shares during the period. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Churchill Downs by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 8,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,144,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. 72.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Churchill Downs (Get Rating)
Churchill Downs, Inc operates as a provider of pari-mutuel horse racing, online account wagering on horse racing and casino gaming. It operates through the following business segments: Racing, Casino, Online Wagering, Corporate, and Other Investments. The Racing segment includes Churchill Downs Racetrack, Arlington Park Racecourse, Calder Race Course, and Fair Grounds Race Course.
