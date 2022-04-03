Chubb (NYSE:CB) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on CB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Chubb from $189.00 to $203.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Chubb from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Chubb from $227.00 to $232.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Argus boosted their target price on shares of Chubb from $210.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of Chubb from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a market outperform rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $217.50.

Shares of CB stock opened at $216.55 on Thursday. Chubb has a 52-week low of $155.78 and a 52-week high of $218.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $205.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $194.28. The company has a market capitalization of $92.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.24, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.75.

Chubb ( NYSE:CB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $3.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.27 by $0.54. Chubb had a net margin of 20.41% and a return on equity of 9.35%. The business had revenue of $8.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.18 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Chubb will post 14.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 8th. Investors of record on Friday, March 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 17th. Chubb’s payout ratio is currently 16.61%.

In other Chubb news, insider John J. Lupica sold 22,436 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total value of $4,823,740.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Annmarie T. Hagan sold 610 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.97, for a total transaction of $125,641.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 41,666 shares of company stock worth $8,709,616 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CB. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Chubb in the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Chubb by 92.0% in the 4th quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 192 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Shore Point Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Chubb during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC bought a new position in shares of Chubb during the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Curi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Chubb during the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. 86.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

