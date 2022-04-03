Christie Group (LON:CTG) Stock Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $108.38

Christie Group plc (LON:CTGGet Rating) shares crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 108.38 ($1.42) and traded as high as GBX 115 ($1.51). Christie Group shares last traded at GBX 113.50 ($1.49), with a volume of 5,420 shares traded.

Separately, Shore Capital restated a “house stock” rating on shares of Christie Group in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st.

The stock has a market capitalization of £30.11 million and a PE ratio of 47.29. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 108.38 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 107.76.

Christie Group Company Profile (LON:CTG)

Christie Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides professional services for the hospitality, leisure, healthcare, medical, childcare, and retail sectors in Europe and internationally. It operates in three segments: Professional & Financial Services; Stock & Inventory Systems & Services; and Other.

