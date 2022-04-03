Chindata Group (NASDAQ:CD) Shares Gap Up to $6.32

Chindata Group Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:CD – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $6.32, but opened at $6.74. Chindata Group shares last traded at $6.79, with a volume of 49,590 shares trading hands.

CD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Chindata Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Chindata Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $8.30 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut Chindata Group from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut Chindata Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Chindata Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.27.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 3.25. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.24. The company has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.29 and a beta of 2.35.

Chindata Group ( NASDAQ:CD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.04. Chindata Group had a return on equity of 3.18% and a net margin of 11.11%. The company had revenue of $122.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.17 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.01) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Chindata Group Holdings Limited will post 0.2 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in Chindata Group during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Chindata Group during the third quarter worth approximately $45,000. Voya Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Chindata Group during the third quarter worth approximately $89,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Chindata Group during the third quarter worth approximately $94,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in Chindata Group during the third quarter worth approximately $115,000. 16.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Chindata Group Company Profile

Chindata Group Holdings Limited provides carrier-neutral hyper scale data center solutions in China, India, and Southeast Asia. It offers artificial intelligence, cloud computing, smart cities and homes, online entertainment, and other on-demand services. The company also provides internet data center colocation and rental services; and technical and consulting services.

