Chindata Group (NASDAQ:CD) Shares Gap Up to $6.32

Chindata Group Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:CD – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $6.32, but opened at $6.74. Chindata Group shares last traded at $6.79, with a volume of 49,590 shares trading hands.
CD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Chindata Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Chindata Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $8.30 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut Chindata Group from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut Chindata Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Chindata Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.27.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 3.25. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.24. The company has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.29 and a beta of 2.35.
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in Chindata Group during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Chindata Group during the third quarter worth approximately $45,000. Voya Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Chindata Group during the third quarter worth approximately $89,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Chindata Group during the third quarter worth approximately $94,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in Chindata Group during the third quarter worth approximately $115,000. 16.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Chindata Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:CD)
Chindata Group Holdings Limited provides carrier-neutral hyper scale data center solutions in China, India, and Southeast Asia. It offers artificial intelligence, cloud computing, smart cities and homes, online entertainment, and other on-demand services. The company also provides internet data center colocation and rental services; and technical and consulting services.
