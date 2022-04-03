China Shenhua Energy (OTCMKTS:CSUAY) Reaches New 12-Month High at $13.19

Shares of China Shenhua Energy Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CSUAY – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $13.19 and last traded at $13.18, with a volume of 18989 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $12.69.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CSUAY shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded China Shenhua Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut China Shenhua Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded China Shenhua Energy from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th.

Get China Shenhua Energy alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $11.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.80. The company has a market cap of $65.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.22 and a beta of 0.22.

China Shenhua Energy Company Limited and its subsidiaries engage in the production and sales of coal and power; railway, port, and shipping transportation; and coal-to-olefins businesses in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company's Coal segment produces coal from surface and underground mines; and sells coal to power plants, metallurgical and coal chemical producers, and provincial/regional electric grid companies.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for China Shenhua Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Shenhua Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.