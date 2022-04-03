China Life Insurance (NYSE:LFC) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of China Life Insurance (NYSE:LFC – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded China Life Insurance from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, March 16th.

Shares of LFC traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $7.81. 635,730 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 761,096. China Life Insurance has a 1 year low of $6.99 and a 1 year high of $10.79. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $8.35 and its 200-day moving average is $8.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.92.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in China Life Insurance by 94.1% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 5,250,833 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,847,000 after acquiring an additional 2,545,769 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in China Life Insurance by 109.9% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 564,514 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,606,000 after acquiring an additional 295,529 shares during the last quarter. LMR Partners LLP raised its stake in China Life Insurance by 668.2% in the 4th quarter. LMR Partners LLP now owns 330,322 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,737,000 after acquiring an additional 287,321 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in China Life Insurance by 42.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 921,154 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,165,000 after acquiring an additional 275,820 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio raised its stake in China Life Insurance by 35.7% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 517,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,254,000 after acquiring an additional 136,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.12% of the company’s stock.

China Life Insurance Company Profile

China Life Insurance Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a life insurance company in the People's Republic of China. It operates in four segments: Life Insurance Business, Health Insurance Business, Accident Insurance Business, and Other Businesses. The company offers individual and group life, annuity products, accident, and health insurance products.

