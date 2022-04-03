China Life Insurance (NYSE:LFC) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of China Life Insurance (NYSE:LFC – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded China Life Insurance from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, March 16th.
Shares of LFC traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $7.81. 635,730 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 761,096. China Life Insurance has a 1 year low of $6.99 and a 1 year high of $10.79. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $8.35 and its 200-day moving average is $8.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.92.
China Life Insurance Company Profile (Get Rating)
China Life Insurance Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a life insurance company in the People's Republic of China. It operates in four segments: Life Insurance Business, Health Insurance Business, Accident Insurance Business, and Other Businesses. The company offers individual and group life, annuity products, accident, and health insurance products.
