ChemoCentryx, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCXI) Receives $75.00 Average Target Price from Brokerages

ChemoCentryx, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCXI – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $75.00.

A number of research firms recently commented on CCXI. StockNews.com began coverage on ChemoCentryx in a report on Thursday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of ChemoCentryx in a report on Friday, March 18th.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in ChemoCentryx during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of ChemoCentryx in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in shares of ChemoCentryx in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Paragon Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of ChemoCentryx in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of ChemoCentryx by 57.1% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,083 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,121 shares during the period. 70.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CCXI traded up $1.68 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $26.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,623,418 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,296,728. The firm has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.15 and a beta of 1.90. ChemoCentryx has a 1-year low of $9.53 and a 1-year high of $52.63. The company has a quick ratio of 4.26, a current ratio of 4.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a 50 day moving average of $26.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.70.

ChemoCentryx (NASDAQ:CCXI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by ($0.01). ChemoCentryx had a negative return on equity of 40.75% and a negative net margin of 408.87%. The firm had revenue of $2.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.49 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.43) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that ChemoCentryx will post -1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ChemoCentryx Company Profile

ChemoCentryx, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of new medications for inflammatory disorders, autoimmune diseases, and cancer in the United States. It offers TAVNEOS (avacopan), an orally administered selective C5aR inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with severe active anti-neutrophil cytoplasmic autoantibody-associated vasculitis.

