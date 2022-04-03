Chembio Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEMI) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.37 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Chembio Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEMI – Get Rating) will report earnings of ($0.37) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for Chembio Diagnostics’ earnings. Chembio Diagnostics posted earnings per share of ($0.22) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 68.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Chembio Diagnostics will report full year earnings of ($1.36) per share for the current year. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($1.27) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Chembio Diagnostics.

Chembio Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CEMI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $20.57 million during the quarter. Chembio Diagnostics had a negative net margin of 70.90% and a negative return on equity of 89.24%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.35) EPS.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Chembio Diagnostics in a report on Thursday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Chembio Diagnostics in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Chembio Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th.

NASDAQ:CEMI traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $0.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 172,398 shares, compared to its average volume of 418,481. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.04 million, a P/E ratio of -0.58 and a beta of 1.68. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.88 and a 200-day moving average of $1.57. The company has a current ratio of 3.59, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Chembio Diagnostics has a 52-week low of $0.65 and a 52-week high of $7.34.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Chembio Diagnostics during the first quarter worth about $48,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Chembio Diagnostics during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new stake in Chembio Diagnostics in the third quarter valued at about $50,000. Jump Financial LLC lifted its position in Chembio Diagnostics by 247.7% in the third quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 37,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 27,000 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Chembio Diagnostics by 2,264.1% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 33,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 32,037 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.71% of the company’s stock.

Chembio Diagnostics, Inc engages in the developing, manufacturing, marketing, and licensing rapid medical tests. It offers rapid point-of-care tests for infectious, tropical and fever, and respiratory diseases; handheld analyzers; and veterinary products. The firm distributes its products to hospitals and clinics, physician offices, clinical laboratories, public health organizations, government agencies, and consumers.

