Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Chatham Lodging Trust from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Chatham Lodging Trust from a c rating to a d+ rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $15.67.

Shares of CLDT stock opened at $14.00 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 3.62 and a current ratio of 3.62. The company has a market capitalization of $683.26 million, a P/E ratio of -30.43 and a beta of 1.88. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $13.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.24. Chatham Lodging Trust has a 52 week low of $11.00 and a 52 week high of $15.12.

Chatham Lodging Trust ( NYSE:CLDT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.43). Chatham Lodging Trust had a negative return on equity of 2.31% and a negative net margin of 9.03%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.18) EPS. Analysts forecast that Chatham Lodging Trust will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust by 207.8% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,593 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 3,101 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $70,000. Commerce Bank bought a new stake in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $145,000. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH bought a new stake in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust in the third quarter valued at about $163,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $164,000. 81.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Chatham Lodging Trust is a self-advised, publicly traded real estate investment trust focused primarily on investing in upscale, extended-stay hotels and premium-branded, select-service hotels. At September, 30, 2020, The company owns interests in 86 hotels totaling 12,040 rooms/suites, comprised of 40 properties it wholly owns with an aggregate of 6,092 rooms/suites in 15 states and the District of Columbia and a minority investment in the Innkeepers joint ventures that owns 46 hotels with an aggregate of 5,948 rooms/suites.

