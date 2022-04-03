Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.
Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Chatham Lodging Trust from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Chatham Lodging Trust from a c rating to a d+ rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $15.67.
Shares of CLDT stock opened at $14.00 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 3.62 and a current ratio of 3.62. The company has a market capitalization of $683.26 million, a P/E ratio of -30.43 and a beta of 1.88. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $13.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.24. Chatham Lodging Trust has a 52 week low of $11.00 and a 52 week high of $15.12.
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust by 207.8% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,593 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 3,101 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $70,000. Commerce Bank bought a new stake in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $145,000. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH bought a new stake in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust in the third quarter valued at about $163,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $164,000. 81.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Chatham Lodging Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)
Chatham Lodging Trust is a self-advised, publicly traded real estate investment trust focused primarily on investing in upscale, extended-stay hotels and premium-branded, select-service hotels. At September, 30, 2020, The company owns interests in 86 hotels totaling 12,040 rooms/suites, comprised of 40 properties it wholly owns with an aggregate of 6,092 rooms/suites in 15 states and the District of Columbia and a minority investment in the Innkeepers joint ventures that owns 46 hotels with an aggregate of 5,948 rooms/suites.
