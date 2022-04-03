Chartwell Retirement Residences (OTCMKTS:CWSRF) PT Raised to C$13.75 at Canaccord Genuity Group

Chartwell Retirement Residences (OTCMKTS:CWSRF – Get Rating) had its price target raised by stock analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from C$13.25 to C$13.75 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets downgraded Chartwell Retirement Residences from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.00.

Shares of CWSRF opened at $10.10 on Friday. Chartwell Retirement Residences has a 1 year low of $8.08 and a 1 year high of $11.14. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.52.

Chartwell is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate trust which indirectly owns and operates a complete range of seniors housing communities, from independent supportive living through assisted living to long term care. It is the largest operator in the Canadian seniors living sector with over 200 quality retirement communities in four provinces including properties under development.

