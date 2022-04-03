Chart Industries (NYSE:GTLS) PT Raised to $200.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Chart Industries (NYSE:GTLS – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by Wells Fargo & Company from $166.00 to $200.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, Marketbeat reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

GTLS has been the subject of several other reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Chart Industries from $200.00 to $150.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Cowen dropped their target price on Chart Industries from $186.00 to $171.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 28th. Benchmark began coverage on Chart Industries in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. They set a buy rating and a $206.00 target price for the company. Citigroup dropped their target price on Chart Industries from $198.00 to $167.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Chart Industries to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $191.40.

GTLS opened at $174.56 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $142.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $161.46. Chart Industries has a 12-month low of $108.29 and a 12-month high of $206.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 121.22 and a beta of 1.61.

Chart Industries ( NYSE:GTLS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $378.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $373.91 million. Chart Industries had a return on equity of 7.70% and a net margin of 4.49%. Chart Industries’s quarterly revenue was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.27 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Chart Industries will post 5.18 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in Chart Industries during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new position in Chart Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Archer Investment Corp increased its position in Chart Industries by 26.0% during the 3rd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 417 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC bought a new position in Chart Industries during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $124,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new position in Chart Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $134,000.

Chart Industries, Inc manufactures and sells engineered equipment for the energy and industrial gas industries worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products, and Repair, Service & Leasing. It provides bulk and packaged gas cryogenic solutions for the storage, distribution, vaporization, and application of industrial gases; cryogenic trailers, ISO containers, bulk storage tanks, loading facilities, and regasification equipment for delivering liquefied natural gas (LNG) into virtual pipeline applications; and large vacuum insulated storage tanks as equipment for purchasers of standard liquefaction plants.

