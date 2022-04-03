Charles Theuer Acquires 4,000 Shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCON) Stock

TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCON – Get Rating) CEO Charles Theuer purchased 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.70 per share, for a total transaction of $10,800.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Charles Theuer also recently made the following trade(s):

Get TRACON Pharmaceuticals alerts:

On Monday, March 21st, Charles Theuer purchased 1,200 shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.45 per share, for a total transaction of $2,940.00.

TRACON Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $2.72 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $53.36 million, a P/E ratio of -1.61 and a beta of 1.78. TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.97 and a 1 year high of $9.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.94.

TRACON Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:TCON Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 15th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.05). During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.31) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in TRACON Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth $42,000. Cutler Group LP increased its position in TRACON Pharmaceuticals by 1,250.0% in the fourth quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 16,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in TRACON Pharmaceuticals by 45.8% in the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 20,523 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 6,451 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in TRACON Pharmaceuticals by 74.4% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 8,759 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 3,737 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in TRACON Pharmaceuticals by 114.3% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 24,704 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 13,177 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.70% of the company’s stock.

TCON has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 25th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, TRACON Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.00.

TRACON Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (Get Rating)

TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of targeted therapies for cancer, and ophthalmic and fibrotic diseases. Its products include TRC105, an anti-endoglin antibody for the treatment of solid tumor types, TRC205 created for the treatment of fibrotic diseases, and TRC102, a small molecule that is in clinical development made for lung cancer and glioblastoma.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for TRACON Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TRACON Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.