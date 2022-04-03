Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

SCHW has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Bank of America began coverage on Charles Schwab in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Charles Schwab from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. JMP Securities cut Charles Schwab from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut Charles Schwab from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $91.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, February 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Charles Schwab from $100.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $96.78.

NYSE SCHW traded down $0.77 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $83.54. 10,638,933 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,588,305. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $86.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $83.51. Charles Schwab has a 1-year low of $63.46 and a 1-year high of $96.24. The firm has a market cap of $151.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.62, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Charles Schwab ( NYSE:SCHW Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.02). Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 14.04% and a net margin of 31.61%. The business had revenue of $4.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.84 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.74 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Charles Schwab will post 3.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is a positive change from Charles Schwab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.37%.

In other Charles Schwab news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.07, for a total value of $5,404,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 30,873 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.50, for a total value of $2,948,371.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 635,585 shares of company stock worth $57,204,925 over the last quarter. 7.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp increased its position in Charles Schwab by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 69,667,441 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,859,032,000 after buying an additional 4,305,161 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 34,047,187 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,863,369,000 after purchasing an additional 496,137 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 24,307,246 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,038,366,000 after purchasing an additional 681,202 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 19,578,136 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,646,522,000 after purchasing an additional 267,209 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Egerton Capital UK LLP grew its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 126.2% in the third quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 14,264,290 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,039,011,000 after purchasing an additional 7,959,247 shares in the last quarter. 71.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage, investment advisory, banking and trust, retirement plan, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor and mutual fund clearing services, as well as compliance solutions.

