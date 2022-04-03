CEVA (NASDAQ:CEVA) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CEVA (NASDAQ:CEVA – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Separately, Rosenblatt Securities raised CEVA from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CEVA presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $60.83.

Get CEVA alerts:

CEVA stock opened at $41.53 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $963.66 million, a P/E ratio of 4,153.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 15.09 and a beta of 1.04. CEVA has a one year low of $32.45 and a one year high of $60.77. The business has a fifty day moving average of $38.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.99.

CEVA ( NASDAQ:CEVA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The semiconductor company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $34.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.68 million. CEVA had a return on equity of 1.15% and a net margin of 0.32%. The business’s revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.06 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that CEVA will post 0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Issachar Ohana sold 6,000 shares of CEVA stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.68, for a total transaction of $232,080.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in CEVA by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,727,833 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $161,190,000 after buying an additional 109,999 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in CEVA by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,052,761 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $45,521,000 after buying an additional 77,562 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its holdings in CEVA by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 858,714 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $36,642,000 after buying an additional 17,832 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in CEVA by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 596,751 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,804,000 after buying an additional 3,254 shares during the period. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its holdings in CEVA by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 496,018 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $21,448,000 after buying an additional 16,554 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.12% of the company’s stock.

About CEVA (Get Rating)

CEVA, Inc operates as a licensor of wireless connectivity and smart sensing technologies to semiconductor and original equipment manufacturer (OEM) companies worldwide. It designs and licenses various digital signal processors, AI processors, wireless platforms, and complementary software for sensor fusion, image enhancement, computer vision, voice input, and artificial intelligence (AI).

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for CEVA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CEVA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.