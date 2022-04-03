Central Puerto (NYSE:CEPU) Stock Price Down 2%

Central Puerto S.A. (NYSE:CEPU – Get Rating) dropped 2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $3.95 and last traded at $3.95. Approximately 306 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 203,802 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.03.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Central Puerto from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 16th.
The stock has a market cap of $618.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -137.00 and a beta of 1.36. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a current ratio of 2.75.
Central Puerto Company Profile (NYSE:CEPU)
Central Puerto SA engages in the generation and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Electric Power Generation from Conventional Sources; Electric Power Generation from Renewable Sources; Natural Gas Transport and Distribution; and Others. The Natural Gas Transport and Distribution segment provides natural gas distribution public sector service in the Cuyo and Centro regions of Argentina and it is also engaged in the natural gas transport sector service.
