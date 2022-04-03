Central Puerto (NYSE:CEPU) Stock Price Down 2%

Central Puerto S.A. (NYSE:CEPU – Get Rating) dropped 2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $3.95 and last traded at $3.95. Approximately 306 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 203,802 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.03.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Central Puerto from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 16th.

Get Central Puerto alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $618.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -137.00 and a beta of 1.36. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a current ratio of 2.75.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CEPU. FMR LLC grew its position in Central Puerto by 55.2% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,331,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,429,000 after buying an additional 829,823 shares during the last quarter. Long Focus Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Central Puerto in the 4th quarter valued at $5,978,000. Autonomy Capital Jersey L.P. lifted its position in Central Puerto by 20.7% during the 4th quarter. Autonomy Capital Jersey L.P. now owns 757,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,370,000 after acquiring an additional 129,780 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Central Puerto by 40.9% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 245,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $767,000 after acquiring an additional 71,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new position in shares of Central Puerto during the 4th quarter worth about $569,000. 1.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Central Puerto Company Profile (NYSE:CEPU)

Central Puerto SA engages in the generation and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Electric Power Generation from Conventional Sources; Electric Power Generation from Renewable Sources; Natural Gas Transport and Distribution; and Others. The Natural Gas Transport and Distribution segment provides natural gas distribution public sector service in the Cuyo and Centro regions of Argentina and it is also engaged in the natural gas transport sector service.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Central Puerto Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Central Puerto and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.