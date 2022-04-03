Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás (NYSE:EBR) Lifted to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás (NYSE:EBR – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Electrobras is involved in the Utilities Industry. Their principal activity is the generation and distribution of electric power through their companies to the whole of Brazil. Some of their other activities include development of technology programs, technical standards and industrial quality. “

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Saturday, March 26th.

Shares of NYSE EBR opened at $8.41 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.49. Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás has a 52-week low of $5.16 and a 52-week high of $9.61. The firm has a market cap of $13.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.99 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás (NYSE:EBR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, March 18th. The utilities provider reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.06 billion for the quarter. Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás had a net margin of 14.69% and a return on equity of 7.26%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás will post 0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 33,702 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 2,305 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in shares of Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás by 69.2% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 249,650 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,520,000 after acquiring an additional 102,140 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás by 38.6% in the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 23,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $140,000 after acquiring an additional 6,400 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás by 1,300.0% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,686,095 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $10,268,000 after acquiring an additional 1,565,662 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás by 492.1% in the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 134,651 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $820,000 after acquiring an additional 111,909 shares during the period. 1.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras SA engages in the production and dissemination of electricity. It operates through the Generation and Transmission segments. The Generation segment refers to the electric power generation including hydroelectric, thermal, and nuclear power plants. The Transmission segment focuses on the transmission of electric power in Brazil.

