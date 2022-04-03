CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on CenterPoint Energy from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CenterPoint Energy from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Scotiabank began coverage on CenterPoint Energy in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. They set a sector perform rating and a $29.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets raised CenterPoint Energy from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and increased their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, UBS Group raised CenterPoint Energy from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $29.08.

Shares of CNP stock opened at $31.15 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $28.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.23. The firm has a market cap of $19.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.78, a PEG ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 0.92. CenterPoint Energy has a 1 year low of $22.70 and a 1 year high of $31.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.72.

CenterPoint Energy ( NYSE:CNP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.72 billion. CenterPoint Energy had a return on equity of 14.46% and a net margin of 17.79%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.29 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that CenterPoint Energy will post 1.38 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 62,536,247 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,745,384,000 after purchasing an additional 6,679,825 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 30,244,183 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $844,115,000 after purchasing an additional 1,421,055 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 30.4% during the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 26,966,939 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $663,387,000 after purchasing an additional 6,279,070 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 1.4% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 23,801,781 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $585,712,000 after purchasing an additional 333,359 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 32.6% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 20,235,985 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $564,785,000 after purchasing an additional 4,973,550 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.52% of the company’s stock.

CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through Electric and Natural Gas segments. The Electric segment includes electric transmission and distribution services to electric customers and electric generation assets, as well as assets in the wholesale power market.

